Jury selection gets underway in trial of man accused of killing Lithonia teen

Tori Lang, murder victim
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jury selection got underway Monday morning in the Gwinnett County trial of the man accused of killing 18-year-old Tori Lang of Lithonia.

Lang’s body was found in July of 2021 in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County near Stone Mountain. She had been shot to death.

Lang’s 2012 Nissan Versa, which had been set on fire, was found days later about 5 miles away in the Hidden Acres Nature Preserve in DeKalb County.

Several months later, authorities announced the arrest of one of Lang’s acquaintances, Austin Ford of Lithonia, who was then 20 years old.

Lang was an honors graduate of Stephenson High School and was planning to attend college.

Ford faces eight charges, including murder, aggravated assault, theft, and tampering with evidence.

