New traffic light switched on by Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A new traffic light is up and running on Pleasantdale Road in front of Pleasantdale Elementary School in DeKalb County.

“When I told my community this light was turning on, it was just elation. They’re so excited this is happening,” said Pleasantdale Elementary Principal Amy Heutel.

“Everyone wants to live safely in their neighborhood and not feel like they’re going to get run over. And literally, we’re fixing that,” said DeKalb County District 1 Commissioner Robert Patrick.

For years, people have been advocating for a light on Pleasantdale Road.

“We’re close to 85 and sometimes cars are still maintaining that speed on our roads, so it’s really important we slow everything down and create that access point for all of the families to get to our school,” said Heutel.

“There’s been a lot of accidents with left-hand turns coming out of the apartment complexes and out of the school and we just want to make it safe for people to be here,” said Patrick.

That’s why DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick made this light a priority.

“It has a lot of volumes, a lot of speed on this road, which makes it unsafe for the kids who live in the apartment complexes over here to get to the school that’s over here,” said Patrick.

“It’s so important to keep our kids safe so they can come to school every day and so they can learn,” said Heutel.

And there are more improvements to come.

“We put $40,000 into a park master plan for the park behind us for the residents that live here, we’ve also been looking into mid-block pedestrian crossings,” said Patrick.

Patrick is also looking into infrastructure work in the Embry Hills area, adding trails around Mercer University, and adding improvements to Chamblee Tucker Road.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.