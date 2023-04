At CSX, the safety of our employees and those who live in the communities where we operate is our highest priority. Our goal is to have zero incidents at our railroad crossings, so for us one crossing collision is too many.

Closing redundant and unnecessary crossings improves public safety by eliminating the risk of crossing collisions. CSX is dedicated to reducing the number of redundant at-grade crossings on our network and has a long history of working with our public safety partners to identify crossings that are ideal candidates for upgrades, consolidation, or closure. CSX is partnering with communities throughout our network to apply for funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. This funding will modernize grade crossings or eliminate them altogether, as well as aid the passenger or commuter rail user.

CSX has been actively working to reduce crossings across our network since the Federal Railroad Administration challenged all railroads to reduce the number of at-grade crossings by 25% in the 1990s. National statistics from the Federal Railroad Administration show fewer and fewer crossings collisions across the country over the last several decades. Our efforts to close crossings together with educating drivers on how to safely cross railroad tracks through organizations like Georgia Operation Lifesaver are effective, and we remain focused on that mission.