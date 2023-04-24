Peachtree Corners shopping center to receive a $13M facelift

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the heart of Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County’s largest city, The Forum shopping center has lost its luster during the past 20 years.

“It’s very sad to see that there were really nice stores that were here and now when we come here, we don’t have much crowd, we don’t have many people and the liveliness of the environment is gone,” Shopper Nandita Mishre said.

There is about a 25% vacancy rate in the area with many empty storefronts. But big changes are on the way for shoppers.

“I’m so excited about it,” Mishre said.

North American Properties known for developing the Avalon in Alpharetta will soon redevelop The Forum and city leaders know it’s needed.

“It is a staple of the community and there are a lot of people who bought houses and live in the area because that is a cool thing, they wanted to be close to,” Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson said.

Artist renderings courtesy of North American Properties show what a multi-million-dollar facelift to The Forum would look like. There will be more shops, green space in between them, a food hall, and eventually multi-family housing and a boutique hotel. The retail improvements will cost $13 million.

“Hotels and onsite multi-family are a huge way of bolstering the activity that these storefronts need to be successful,” Johnson said.

Developers will break ground on the project this week and it could take up to 6 years for everything to be completed.

“I am so excited about it and cannot wait to have this place turn into even better than Avalon,” Mishre said.

Developers will be breaking ground on the project Thursday.

