Police investigating after antisemitic flyers reportedly found in East Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department says it has been made aware of antisemitic flyers found in the East Atlanta area.

“At this time, we are not aware of any criminal acts related to the flyers. However, their distribution has led to a heightened level of awareness throughout our department and we have increased patrols around where the flyers were found.”

APD’s Homeland Security Unit is investigating.

Anyone who may have seen or received one of these flyers is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department. You can report it by contacting APD’s non-emergency line at 404-658-6666, by calling 911, or by calling Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

