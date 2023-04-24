Positively Georgia
Police investigating after antisemitic flyers reportedly found in East Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department says it has been made aware of antisemitic flyers found in the East Atlanta area.

APD’s Homeland Security Unit is investigating.

Anyone who may have seen or received one of these flyers is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department. You can report it by contacting APD’s non-emergency line at 404-658-6666, by calling 911, or by calling Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

