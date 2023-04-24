Shoplifter walks into Georgia hardware store, walks out with $159 leaf blower

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department needs your help to identify a man who entered a Home Depot, took a leaf blower, and left without paying in a dark blue passenger car.

According to authorities, on April 20, a man entered the Home Depot at 2120 Hamilton Creek Parkway. He put an “RYOBI 18V HP Brushless Blower” in a shopping cart valued at $159 and left the hardware store without paying.

He is described as a white male with a colored tattoo on his left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with the word “DIAMOND” printed on the front, dark pants, and shoes.

If anyone has any information about his identity, please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.