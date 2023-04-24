Positively Georgia
Spring Must Haves with Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head

MEGAN THOMAS HEAD SHARES SPRING MUST HAVES
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are definite must haves for the spring season.

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizers enhance your skin’s radiance. These revitalizing moisturizers with Vitamin E and antioxidants provide a flawless, gradual, sunless tan and natural-looking glow. Visit Walmart.com to shop the full collection.

Atkins

With 1g of sugar, 2g of net carbs and 4g of fiber, Atkins Endulge Milk Chocolate Caramel Squares are a perfect way to put your health at the forefront this spring. Visit www.Atkins.com for more information and Amazon, Walmart, Target, or your local retailers to purchase.

The Provider Life

For ALL of your BBQ grilling needs www.theproviderlife.com.

