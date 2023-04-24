Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

White House: US ‘facilitating the departure of Americans’ who want to leave Sudan

Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the...
Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the land evacuation route to help facilitate safe travel by land from Khartoum to the Port of Sudan, but does not have any U.S. troops on the ground.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has begun facilitating the departure of private U.S. citizens who want to leave Sudan, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the land evacuation route to help facilitate safe travel by land from Khartoum to the Port of Sudan, but does not have any U.S. troops on the ground.

“We have started to see a more regular pattern of convoys begin to arrive, including convoys that have Americans in them,” Sullivan said. “Once at the port then we are using diplomatic facilities in neighboring countries to help those Americans with their onward travel so that they can get safely out of the country.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Cartersville
Woman accused of stealing oxtails, racks of ribs from store in Cartersville
Sandy Springs crash
Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs
Dr. Charles Stanley
Public repose underway for late Atlanta Baptist pastor Dr. Charles Stanley

Latest News

LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
A community helped a family pack as they were forced to evacuate after two homes slid off a...
‘It’s all shocking’: Family forced to evacuate home after neighboring houses slide off cliff
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody