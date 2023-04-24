Positively Georgia
YSL defense attorney describes his own arrest as client is granted bond

New developments in the YSL trial. For the first time, one of the defendants has been granted bond.
By Joy Lim Nakrin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time, one of the YSL trial defendants has been granted bond.

Defendant Miles Farley’s attorney says he has been granted bond, becoming the first of the 28 defendants charged in the massive case to be granted bond.

This comes despite the fact that Farley is facing a murder-related charge.

Farley’s attorney Anastasios Manettas stated “He is an HBCU grad, born and raised on Cleveland Ave. Came home from Miles College with a business degree and no criminal history whatsoever, still has no criminal history, and is presumed innocent. He founded a clothing company called “Make America Slime” again that was just on the cusp of really taking off when he was falsely accused.”

The bond for Farley is set at $625,000. He has still not posted it, though his attorney is optimistic he will.

Attorney Manettas made headlines himself last week when he was arrested on drug charges at Fulton County Superior Court on drug charges.

Manettas says it was because a prescription pill was outside the container in his bag.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

