Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Gwinnett County

The scene of a double shooting investigation on Mountain Drive in Stone Mountain.
The scene of a double shooting investigation on Mountain Drive in Stone Mountain.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead, and another man is in the hospital, after a double shooting in Gwinnett County.

It happened at a home on Mountain Drive near Ridgewood Court in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

Gwinnett County police say shortly before 11 p.m. Monday night, a man entered Grady Hospital in Atlanta with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man stated that he was involved in a shooting at a home on Mountain Drive within the past couple of days. The man reported that there was possibly another shooting victim at the house.

Officers responded to the home and found a man dead inside.

Detectives are in the process of canvassing the scene and trying to locate any witnesses.

At this time, the motive is unknown along with the identity of the deceased male.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Fatal crash shuts down a portion of Jonesboro Road in South Fulton
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Anchor Don Lemon says he is fired from CNN

Latest News

Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
Wichita's Best Summer Camp
Experts warn Georgia summer camps don’t require background checks
Walking generic photo
Dunwoody considers master trail plan with multiple trail connections
Georgia summer camp warning to parents