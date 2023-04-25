1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Gwinnett County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead, and another man is in the hospital, after a double shooting in Gwinnett County.

It happened at a home on Mountain Drive near Ridgewood Court in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

Gwinnett County police say shortly before 11 p.m. Monday night, a man entered Grady Hospital in Atlanta with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man stated that he was involved in a shooting at a home on Mountain Drive within the past couple of days. The man reported that there was possibly another shooting victim at the house.

Officers responded to the home and found a man dead inside.

Detectives are in the process of canvassing the scene and trying to locate any witnesses.

At this time, the motive is unknown along with the identity of the deceased male.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

