3 people shot overnight at condominium complex in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overnight triple shooting is under investigation in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Dispatch says they received a call Tuesday around 12:25 a.m. about a person shot at 2068 Oak Park Lane.

Detectives at the scene say three people were shot at Indian Springs Condos in Decatur. No other information has been released at this time.

This remains an active investigation. If you have any information, contact the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

