9 teenagers injured in shooting at prom after-party in Texas

In this photo provided by KJAS, Jasper, Texas, crime scene tape cordons off the scene of a...
In this photo provided by KJAS, Jasper, Texas, crime scene tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Jasper, Texas.(ass)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gunfire at a huge prom after-party at a home in Texas injured nine teenagers, and a second shooting in a nearby city is being investigated for a possible connection, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies in Jasper County, in East Texas, arrived in the wee hours of Sunday at a home where about 250 people were partying, authorities said. They found nine victims with gunshot wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, according to a statement by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Eight people were taken in personal vehicles to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and at least one of them was transferred to a hospital in nearby Beaumont, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Karli Cherry said. One person did not go to the hospital, she said.

A second shooting within the city of Jasper occurred shortly after the first, the statement said. There were no injuries in the second shooting, but a connection is being investigated because of a “common vehicle at both locations,” the statement said.

According to the statement, “people of interest are being questioned,” and the investigation is ongoing.

