Atlanta fire investigating early morning house fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early morning house fire investigation is underway in Atlanta.

According to officials, Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to a working fire on the 2400 block of Bellview Avenue.

When fire officials arrived the whole home was on fire and the roof had partially collapsed. Firefighters conducted a defensive fire attack to extinguish all visible flames.

There are no reports of injuries and fire officials are working to find the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.