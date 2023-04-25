Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta fire investigating early morning house fire

House fire in Atlanta
House fire in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early morning house fire investigation is underway in Atlanta.

According to officials, Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to a working fire on the 2400 block of Bellview Avenue.

When fire officials arrived the whole home was on fire and the roof had partially collapsed. Firefighters conducted a defensive fire attack to extinguish all visible flames.

There are no reports of injuries and fire officials are working to find the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Fatal crash shuts down a portion of Jonesboro Road in South Fulton
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Anchor Don Lemon says he is fired from CNN

Latest News

File image
Apartment fire under investigation in DeKalb County
Homeowner shoots 16-year-old for allegedly breaking into car, police say
One Riverside Apartments shooting
Police identify man killed in apartment complex shooting in NW Atlanta
Police investigation into deadly shooting at Flipper Temple Apartments on Abner Terrace NW in...
Victim of deadly shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex identified