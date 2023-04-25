Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta police found drugs, guns, $36K in cash during a traffic stop

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police recover over $36,000 in cash along with guns and drugs during a traffic stop.

On April 21, around 4 a.m. an Atlanta police officer made a traffic stop on the 100 block of Cleveland Ave of a vehicle with an obscured license plate which made it hard for him to read.

According to police, when the officer met with the driver and explained to him the reason for the traffic stop he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver 28-year-old Travious Pitts and the unidentified female passenger were detained while officers searched the vehicle.

The search resulted in the officers founding multiple bags of marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash, and multiple firearms; one of the guns was modified to be fully automatic.

Police say Pitts was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including the improper display of tag, possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a sawed-off shotgun or rifle, machine gun, silencer, or dangerous weapon, the sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs and possession and use of drug-related objects.

Pitts is currently in Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Fatal crash shuts down a portion of Jonesboro Road in South Fulton
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Anchor Don Lemon says he is fired from CNN

Latest News

Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
GBI: Protester fatally shot by troopers did have gunshot residue on his hands
A former Community Council member and medic was honored today by DeKalb County commissioners...
Former DeKalb Community Council member and medic honored after stroke
Arrest caught on video after exotic birds stolen from Buckhead restaurant
Here are the hazards of using a tow truck company that isn’t law-enforcement recommended.
Driver receives $7,895 towing bill for accident on downtown connector