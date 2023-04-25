Atlanta police found drugs, guns, $36K in cash during a traffic stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police recover over $36,000 in cash along with guns and drugs during a traffic stop.

On April 21, around 4 a.m. an Atlanta police officer made a traffic stop on the 100 block of Cleveland Ave of a vehicle with an obscured license plate which made it hard for him to read.

According to police, when the officer met with the driver and explained to him the reason for the traffic stop he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver 28-year-old Travious Pitts and the unidentified female passenger were detained while officers searched the vehicle.

The search resulted in the officers founding multiple bags of marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash, and multiple firearms; one of the guns was modified to be fully automatic.

Police say Pitts was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including the improper display of tag, possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a sawed-off shotgun or rifle, machine gun, silencer, or dangerous weapon, the sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs and possession and use of drug-related objects.

Pitts is currently in Fulton County Jail.

