Atlanta’s aging tree canopy causing costly damage for homeowners

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta is known as the ‘City in a Forest’. In fact, at 48%, Atlanta has the highest percentage of overall urban tree canopy in the entire country.

But some of those trees are showing their age at more than 100 years old and that’s costing Atlanta homeowners hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Midtown’s tree canopy is what drew Jeff Leach to this historic Atlanta neighborhood 15 years ago. His street is lined with massive Willow Oak trees, but in the past few years, he and his neighbors have noticed many are losing branches or entire trees are falling over.

“My wife was in her office and literally saw it fall down as it was happening and I talked to several neighbors, who heard it as well. It was like an earthquake,” said Jeff Leach of midtown, Atlanta.

Aging trees are causing damage. When a 100-year-old tree was uprooted back in December, it caused a water line to rupture, powerlines to droop, and crushed the front of his neighbor’s house. Atlanta has a rigorous permitting process for tree removal.

On its website, the city says its arborist division is responsible for reviewing tree removal applications of dead, dying, diseased, or hazardous trees on private property. But it doesn’t list any resources to help homeowners pay for tree removal.

“It’s one thing when they’re on the median close to the street because the cities are responsible and you can get support. But when it’s in your yard, you’re looking at $10 to $15 thousand to do that,” said Leach.

Matthew Bowman is an arborist with the tree removal company Top Tier Trees in Marietta. So that you’re not caught off-guard with sticker shock he says homeowners should inspect their trees every spring.

“If you take a look at the canopy of the trees, and you see dead branches, if you see fungus, growing on the branches, or part of the canopy hasn’t bought it out or left out and the other part has, or you just see that you have some fractured limbs - that’ll show you a lot about the health of the trees,” said Matthew Bowman, of Top Tier Trees.

Top Tier Trees has a tree safety checklist to help owners better inspect their trees. You can download the checklist here.

Atlanta News First reached out to the city’s arborist division to find out if there has been any talk of end-of-life care and removal for our city’s aging trees. They have yet to respond.

