Body cam video shows arrest after exotic birds stolen from Buckhead restaurant

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department released body camera video on Tuesday of the moment officers arrested a man accused of stealing three exotic birds from a Buckhead restaurant.

Police arrested and charged Adam Deck in connection with the thefts.

On April 14, three exotic birds were stolen from their cages outside R. Thomas Deluxe Grill in Buckhead.

In the body camera video, you can see an officer walking up to a home on Erin Avenue in southwest Atlanta while another officer leads the way.

“Come on out here buddy, come on, Atlanta police, come on out, I just don’t want the dog to get hurt,” an officer stated. “Don’t move towards that gun,” he added.

“I’m not sir, I’m just sitting on my couch. Stop being so menacing,” Deck replies.

“I’m not man, I just want you to come on out, come on out,” the officer says.

“Ya’ll just relax. I’m just going to set my gun down, ok?” Deck states.

“No, you’re going to leave it where it is and put your hands up,” the second officer says.

“Ms. Mary help me, help me,” Deck shouted out to someone named Mary nearby.

After officers arrested Deck they discovered the three stolen birds locked in a trailer next to the home.

“Man, giant parrots, those look like macaws,” an officer says.

There is still no word on the motive for the alleged bird theft.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

