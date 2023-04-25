Buckhead’s brand new food hall opening on April 27

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta has become a city known for its phenomenal food scene, and will soon be welcoming a new 25,000-square-foot food hall in Buckhead.

Citizens Market, a joint venture between food tech platform C3 and global premium experiences company Legends, offers everything from sushi to burgers to unique cocktails to delicious brews.

The food hall will be located at Phipps Plaza, home to some of Atlanta’s finest luxury retailers, dining, and hospitality.

The first of a new food hall concept planned to launch across the United States and Europe, Citizens Market is set to open in Atlanta Thursday, April 27.

