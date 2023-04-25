Positively Georgia
Buckhead’s brand new food hall opening on April 27

Buckhead’s newest food hall to offer a flavorful feast for food enthusiasts
Citizens Market in Buckhead
Citizens Market in Buckhead(Catherine Catoura)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta has become a city known for its phenomenal food scene, and will soon be welcoming a new 25,000-square-foot food hall in Buckhead.

Citizens Market, a joint venture between food tech platform C3 and global premium experiences company Legends, offers everything from sushi to burgers to unique cocktails to delicious brews.

The food hall will be located at Phipps Plaza, home to some of Atlanta’s finest luxury retailers, dining, and hospitality.

The first of a new food hall concept planned to launch across the United States and Europe, Citizens Market is set to open in Atlanta Thursday, April 27.

