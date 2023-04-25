Cobb County man receives 15-year sentence for methamphetamine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man receives a 15-year prison sentence for a traffic stop in Cobb County that resulted in his arrest.

On August 30, 2021, 44-year-old Eric Francis was stopped by Cobb County police for not having valid insurance and a canceled registration, say officials.

After the car was impounded for a no-insurance charge, the police searched the vehicle and found a gallon-sized plastic bag that contained methamphetamine and a glass pipe consistent with those used to ingest methamphetamine.

According to The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, after the objects found in the car were tested they came back positive for methamphetamine, with a total weight of 181 grams.

On April 19, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. confirmed that Francis appeared in front of Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown and plead guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in a non-negotiated hearing. The judge accepted his plea and sentenced him to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years to probation, say officials. In addition to the prison time, Francis will have to pay a $200,000 fine and abide by the terms of his probation.

