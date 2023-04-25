Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Cobb County man receives 15-year sentence for methamphetamine

(Mike Miletich)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man receives a 15-year prison sentence for a traffic stop in Cobb County that resulted in his arrest.

On August 30, 2021, 44-year-old Eric Francis was stopped by Cobb County police for not having valid insurance and a canceled registration, say officials.

After the car was impounded for a no-insurance charge, the police searched the vehicle and found a gallon-sized plastic bag that contained methamphetamine and a glass pipe consistent with those used to ingest methamphetamine.

According to The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, after the objects found in the car were tested they came back positive for methamphetamine, with a total weight of 181 grams.

On April 19, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. confirmed that Francis appeared in front of Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown and plead guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in a non-negotiated hearing. The judge accepted his plea and sentenced him to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years to probation, say officials. In addition to the prison time, Francis will have to pay a $200,000 fine and abide by the terms of his probation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Fatal crash shuts down a portion of Jonesboro Road in South Fulton
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Anchor Don Lemon says he is fired from CNN

Latest News

Decatur dyslexia task force presents recommendations for better teaching
Here are the hazards of using a tow truck company that isn’t law-enforcement recommended.
Driver receives $7,895 towing bill for crash on downtown connector
ARCHIVO - La cantante Taylor Swift actúa en el estadio de Wembley, Londres, 22 de junio de...
Taylor Swift fans urged to use MARTA to concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
6lack performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta....
Rapper 6lack to play State Farm Arena Nov. 24