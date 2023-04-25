Decatur dyslexia task force presents recommendations for better teaching

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, the dyslexia task force presented findings and recommendations to the City Schools of Decatur school board to better help in teaching students with dyslexia.

The task force was created to focus on how the school district should address dyslexia in classrooms.

Decatur is one of the seven districts participating in a state dyslexia pilot program.

“Bringing people together to have conversations that have not really been had before,” Tina Engberg, a parent and the state leader of Decoding Dyslexia Georgia, said. “One of the things we advocate for is the early identification of students having problems with reading acquisition because reading is not a natural function.”

Engberg said one of the main recommendations for school districts is to help teachers to better teach reading.

The Decatur task force provided several recommendations to the board.

According to Engberg, these conversations are helping to make progress.

