Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Decatur dyslexia task force presents recommendations for better teaching

(Cyle Clark)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, the dyslexia task force presented findings and recommendations to the City Schools of Decatur school board to better help in teaching students with dyslexia.

The task force was created to focus on how the school district should address dyslexia in classrooms.

Decatur is one of the seven districts participating in a state dyslexia pilot program.

“Bringing people together to have conversations that have not really been had before,” Tina Engberg, a parent and the state leader of Decoding Dyslexia Georgia, said. “One of the things we advocate for is the early identification of students having problems with reading acquisition because reading is not a natural function.”

Engberg said one of the main recommendations for school districts is to help teachers to better teach reading.

The Decatur task force provided several recommendations to the board.

According to Engberg, these conversations are helping to make progress.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Fatal crash shuts down a portion of Jonesboro Road in South Fulton
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Anchor Don Lemon says he is fired from CNN

Latest News

Here are the hazards of using a tow truck company that isn’t law-enforcement recommended.
Driver receives $7,895 towing bill for crash on downtown connector
Cobb County man receives 15-year sentence for methamphetamine
ARCHIVO - La cantante Taylor Swift actúa en el estadio de Wembley, Londres, 22 de junio de...
Taylor Swift fans urged to use MARTA to concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
6lack performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta....
Rapper 6lack to play State Farm Arena Nov. 24