DeKalb County police list tips on driver safety, preventing road rage

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police officials have released a list of safety tips and warnings for motorists to avoid engaging in road rage when driving.

It is important to remember to avoid confrontation, avoid making any gestures and avoid engaging in negativity. It is also important to avoid reckless driving and to be safe at all times on the road.

According to AAA officials, aggressive driving is any unsafe driving behavior, performed deliberately and with ill intention or disregard for safety, can constitute aggressive driving.

Erratic vehicle operation including weaving, frequent lane changes, tailgating, and excessive speed are some indicators of road rage, according to police officials.

Drivers should use their blinkers when attempting to turn and wait until it is safe and no other cars are coming to turn and avoid cutting people off. Leering, staring, gesturing and verbal threats are driver behavior to avoid at all costs, officials added.

According to AAA officials, examples of aggressive driving behaviors include:

Speeding in heavy traffic

Tailgating

Cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down

Running red lights

Weaving in and out of traffic

Changing lanes without signaling

Blocking cars attempting to pass or change lanes

Using headlights or brakes to “punish” other drivers

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s 2019 data, “nearly 80% of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the previous 30 days.”

