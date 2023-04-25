DeKalb police looking for missing 12-year-old
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Dekalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Hseh was last seen Apr. 25 on the 500 block of Tahoe Cir.
Hseh has brown eyes and black hair. She is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, leggings and white sneakers.
Anyone who has contact with Hseh is asked to contact the Dekalb County SVU at 770-724-7710 or dial 911.
