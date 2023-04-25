DeKalb police looking for missing 12-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Dekalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Hseh was last seen Apr. 25 on the 500 block of Tahoe Cir.

Hseh has brown eyes and black hair. She is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, leggings and white sneakers.

Anyone who has contact with Hseh is asked to contact the Dekalb County SVU at 770-724-7710 or dial 911.

We need your help locating Hseh, 12, who was last seen on 4/25 near the 500 block of Tahoe Cir. She is 5'1", 125 lbs.... Posted by DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.