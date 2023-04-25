Driver receives $7,895 towing bill for accident on downtown connector

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Erica Thomas said the tow truck driver who removed her car and gave her a ride was nice.

“He was also flirtatious, kind of,” she said.

Thomas was going to work when she crashed into another car on Atlanta’s downtown connector at 14th Street. A Georgia State Patrol trooper responded to the three-car crash.

Two tow trucks showed up to the crash, but GSP confirmed that nobody called them. The state law enforcement agency shares a list of approved, licensed and insured towing companies, and their drivers undergo criminal background checks.

Three hours later, Thomas received a payment invoice on her phone.

Here are the hazards of using a tow truck company that isn’t law-enforcement recommended. (WANF)

Thomas said Jay’s Towing LLC texted the bill and told her to contact her insurance company. GSP confirmed its owner, James Collins Jr., is not licensed with its the agency’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) and does not have an active D.O.T. number. It issued Collins a cease-and-desist order in November.

Pro Auto was the towing company listed on the police report. MCCD’s investigation said Pro Auto had a business connection with Collins and confirmed the company is registered with the Georgia Secretary of the State.

“However, they are not registered as a motor carrier,” said GSP spokesperson Lt. Michael Burns. “MCCD will continue to follow up on this and will act accordingly. If any of his companies are (re)discovered as an illegal non-consensual towing carrier, MCCD will serve them with a cease-and-desist order under the new name, and each violation may result in fines up to $15,000, criminal charges, additional fees, and any civil penalties issued by a court.”

If the driver is not injured, GSP said the parties involved can use whatever towing service they like, but it’s never a good idea for drivers to use a company of which they are unfamiliar.

“When it’s someone who just pulls up on a scene, you don’t know anything about them,” Lt. Burns said. “The trooper doesn’t know anything about them. They just have a wrecker.

GSP’s standard practice is to warn drivers about wrecker services not on its list. A dashcam video obtained by Atlanta News First Investigates shows the trooper did exactly that.

“I just kind of want to give you a little disclaimer,” the trooper said. “These are not state-approved tow trucks. These are not the guys we call. If you want to have them tow, fine. If they accept insurance, great! I just want to let you know these are not the people we call.”

Thomas called her insurer and does not know if it paid the bill, but said they totaled her car.

Last week Atlanta News First Investigates went back to the same tow yard used to store Thomas’s car. Neighbors said GSP have made several visits over the past few months. The lot is empty, and all the cars are gone.

Here is a list of towing companies on which the GSP has performed background checks and use regularly:

Willard Wrecker Service 770-614-8131

Gwinnett (All of I-285)

Futo’s Wrecker Service 404-876-7358

Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton (Interstates)

Cobb, Fulton (North of I-285)

A Tow Atlanta 404-577-8950

Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton (Interstates)

Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton (All inside and including I-285)

Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton (All Outside I-285)

B & L Wrecker Service 404-624-4208

Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton (All inside and including I-285)

Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton (All Outside I-285)

S & W Towing Service 404-622-8360

Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton (All inside and including I-285)

Cobb, Fulton (North of I-285)

South Metro Towing 404-624-9992

Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton (All Outside I-285)

New Image Towing 404-608-0503

Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton (All Outside I-285)

Barrow Wrecker Service 770-435-8945

Cobb, Fulton (North of I-285)

Crain Wrecker Service 770-422-2041

Cobb, Fulton (North of I-285)

Kennesaw Wrecker Service 770-794-4372

Cobb, Fulton (North of I-285)

