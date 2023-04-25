Dunwoody considers master trail plan with multiple trail connections

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who live in Dunwoody, could soon maneuver around the city, more easily. On Monday night, the PATH Foundation presented a final draft of the ‘Dunwoody Master Trail Plan’ to city council members.

“We were hired by the City of Dunwoody to conduct a trail master plan to help Dunwoody identify locations where we would want to build a trail network and to connect key destinations so that citizens have a way of getting around the city to where they want to go without necessarily having to get into a car,” said Eric Ganther, Transportation Planner for the PATH Foundation. “Giving people alternatives to getting around. There’s also economic development. We find that the building of trails is useful for promoting economic development,” he said.

The proposed trail master plan consists of 68.7 miles of trail connections throughout Dunwoody.

“It’s a long-term vision for our Comprehensive Trail Network of greenway trails, and then connections through our neighborhoods throughout the city of Dunwoody,” said Paul Leonhardt, Dunwoody Deputy Community Development Director. “So, from east to west, from north to south. With a final vision of over 60 miles of trail connections. So, for people to walk to schools, walk to parks, ride their bikes,” he said.

The proposed plan will connect people to nine parks, 11 schools, seven shopping centers, and two Marta Stations, city officials said.

“We’re connecting with the existing destinations of the city. So we’re connecting Perimeter Mall,” Leonhardt said. “Like the big destinations like Brook run park, perimeter mall, the Dunwoody village.

“The Dunwoody Park and Nature Center and then nodes throughout the neighborhoods, including Georgia State University Perimeter, other locations in the City. Brook Run Park is a major destination,” Ganther said.

Kelsey Ankrom was out running on Monday, near Two Bridges Park.

“I’m really excited about the connection to Brook Run Park. I know I drive there a couple of times throughout it the year, so really excited I’ll be able to walk there, bike there on my own,” Ankrom said. “I think being able to get outside and enjoy the weather is really good and being able to get to the places you need without having to rely on a car is great,” she said.

According to a release, The City of Dunwoody worked with the Path Foundation and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts for the development of the master plan.

“Community input is very important to the form of the trail master plan. So, we had three main events where we sought community input beginning last fall and into the winter. Got a lot of feedback. We did a community survey that had almost 700 responses,” Ganther said. “We have worked closely with city staff throughout the project,” he said. “We work with city council members and the mayor, to understand what their perspective and what they thought would be useful and agreeable to the community and then we built a trail plan based on that,” Ganther said.

City officials said the overall master plan is a three-phase program of projects that would take more than 10 years to complete.

If approved, the plan would kick start with a model project.

“The first phase is the model project, designed to be completed within three years. PATH recommends that the North Nancy Creek Greenway, a multi-use greenway from Ashford Dunwoody Road along North Nancy Creek to Two Bridges Park, be the Phase 1 “model project” to showcase the value of greenways as linear parks and to build momentum for implementing the Dunwoody Trail Master Plan,” stated in a release from the City of Dunwoody.

“Within two years, we want to be under construction with the first project,” Leonhardt said.

Officials with the City’s Communications Department said the current model project would cost $10 million. They also said Projects in the first two phases would cover 8.3 miles with an estimated cost of $50.2 million.

Leonhardt said the first phase would come from different funding sources. He also the second phase would come from local and state funding sources.

At the conclusion of Monday’s meeting, council members said they want the PATH Foundation to reconsider the model project. Officials said more discussions are to come in the weeks ahead, with no firm date for a Council vote.

To see a more in-depth look at the proposed plan, click here.

