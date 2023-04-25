Positively Georgia
Emory University professors incorporating AI into learning

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Starting in the fall, Emory University is opening its new Center for Artificial Intelligence. It will be a central place for students from several departments to meet and discuss ideas.

Emory University professors are currently teaching their students to work with artificial intelligence, instead of banning it from their classrooms.

Emory Professor Jesse Bockstedt teaches an Executive Education Class for Georgia business professionals looking to learn how to incorporate artificial intelligence programs at work.

Bockstedt teaches the impact that incorporating language software can have on business and education. He feels like programs like Chat GPT should be used to aid student learning.

“We’re at the point where the train has left the stations so how do we use this in a creative way? Humans will not be replaced with AI, but other humans who know how to use AI,” said Bockstedt.

Pamela Heald is one of the students. She works for Delta Airlines. She has been learning how these tools could be used on the Atlanta-based airline’s app, in manufacturing, and for employee support.

“It’s been absolutely eye-opening. With AI and machine learning going so fast, you don’t have the option to be a late adopter,” said Heald.

Elkanah Reed, CEO of WORKOPTI By Content Economy Co., feels AI can allow people to do more with less time.

“It’s not going away, it’s finding a way to work beside humans to build a better world,” said Reed.

