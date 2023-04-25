First Alert Forecast: Another chilly start, but a mild afternoon on the way

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Grab the jacket this morning, you’re going to need it for the first half of the day!

Through the afternoon, temperatures will top out near 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Enjoy the dry day today, because we head into quite the unsettled pattern starting tomorrow which will last through the weekend.

In fact, we have a First Alert for tomorrow, Thursday, and Saturday as rain and storms will become more likely.

While North Georgia is not under any kind of organized severe threat, a couple strong storms are possible Thursday afternoon/evening and Saturday night.

We will dry out by the end of the weekend, bringing us a total of 1-2.5″ of rain over the course of our 5 day rainy stretch.

Sunshine and upper 60s return by the start of next week!

Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s near 70. (Atlanta News First)

Overnight lows will drop into the low 50s. (Atlanta News First)

First Alert: Waves of rain roll in tomorrow, especially for the afternoon and evening. (Atlanta News First)

First Alert: Scattered showers and afternoon storms continue Thursday. A storm or two could be strong to severe. (Atlanta News First)

Wednesday through Sunday we could pick up upward of 2.5 inches of rain across North Georgia. (Atlanta News First)

One more dry day today before an unsettled pattern kicks off through the weekend. (Atlanta News First)

