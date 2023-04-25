Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Former DeKalb Community Council member and medic honored after stroke

Woman honored for decades of service to DeKalb County
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A medic, and former Community Council member was honored today by DeKalb County commissioners after she had a stroke and had to retire.

Janet Curtis was escorted in style to the DeKalb County commissioners meeting in an ambulance to be given a plaque, as well as being honored naming April 24 officially as Janet Curtis Day in DeKalb County.

Curtis is a proud DeKalb County resident who moved here in the 1970′s. She became a paramedic after seeing a female paramedic help someone after a car wreck in Atlanta. Curtis says she always wanted to dedicate her life to helping others.

She continued that by joining the DeKalb County Community Council. She helped with zoning decisions in DeKalb and made sure her neighbor’s voices were known to county leaders when they were making changes in the area. Curtis had a stroke two years ago out of what seems like nowhere to her, ending her time on the council.

“This has been really really hard for me because I’m just involved in so much and this has just meant the world to me here today. More than anybody will ever know” said Curtis.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Fatal crash shuts down a portion of Jonesboro Road in South Fulton
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Anchor Don Lemon says he is fired from CNN

Latest News

Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
GBI: Protester fatally shot by troopers did have gunshot residue on his hands
Arrest caught on video after exotic birds stolen from Buckhead restaurant
Atlanta police found drugs, guns, $36K in cash during a traffic stop
Here are the hazards of using a tow truck company that isn’t law-enforcement recommended.
Driver receives $7,895 towing bill for accident on downtown connector