Former DeKalb Community Council member and medic honored after stroke

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A medic, and former Community Council member was honored today by DeKalb County commissioners after she had a stroke and had to retire.

Janet Curtis was escorted in style to the DeKalb County commissioners meeting in an ambulance to be given a plaque, as well as being honored naming April 24 officially as Janet Curtis Day in DeKalb County.

Curtis is a proud DeKalb County resident who moved here in the 1970′s. She became a paramedic after seeing a female paramedic help someone after a car wreck in Atlanta. Curtis says she always wanted to dedicate her life to helping others.

She continued that by joining the DeKalb County Community Council. She helped with zoning decisions in DeKalb and made sure her neighbor’s voices were known to county leaders when they were making changes in the area. Curtis had a stroke two years ago out of what seems like nowhere to her, ending her time on the council.

“This has been really really hard for me because I’m just involved in so much and this has just meant the world to me here today. More than anybody will ever know” said Curtis.

