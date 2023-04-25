Forsyth Co. commissioners hear presentation for proposed entertainment hub

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The development team looking to bring a world-class entertainment hub to Forsyth County presented their plan to commissioners during a work session meeting on Tuesday.

Members of the team showed a video of what The Gathering at South Forsyth would look like. The proposed $2 billion project would include shows, restaurants, hotels, and living accommodations, among other amenities. The “jewel of the development” would be an 18,500-seat arena with the hopes of attracting Broadway shows, sporting events, and other activities to the county.

“Venue flexibility is a key part of this project,” said Tone Frisina with SCI Architects.

The Gathering at South Forsyth would be located at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road along Georgia 400. The site was originally zoned for a regional mall development more than 15 years ago that never came to fruition.

Commissioner Laura Semanson, whose district includes the site of the proposed project, said much of the basic infrastructure, including water, sewer, and roads, is already in place for the development with plans underway to widen and expand some major arteries.

“I do think this presents a great opportunity for the county in terms of entertainment destination a lot of our residents would like to see,” Semanson said. “I think it also gives us an opportunity to put our community on the map.”

On April 18, the development team filed a Developments of Regional Impact (DRI) with Forsyth County, which is required for large-scale developments that will have regional effects beyond the local government jurisdiction.

The development team estimates the project would generate 20,000 construction jobs and 12,000 long-term employment opportunities. The presentation was to gage the interest of commissioners and request the Board to modify zoning at the site.

While many commissioners expressed excitement for the project, some questioned what, if any, financial burden the county would endure. Right now, the project is privately funded.

“The devil is in the details,” said Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills of District 4. “I just think we need to be very careful and transparent. If you want development agreements and incentives, ask now.”

“This is going to change Forsyth County forever and we want to make sure we get it right,” said Commissioner Todd Levent of District 3. “You’re looking to change a major zoning for them. You have a whole lot of density, lots of changes. I’d rather have it all under one box, tied in a nice bow, and know all the information upfront. That only seems fair and reasonable to do it that way before you vote on anything.”

Commissioner Semanson hinted at possible public-private partnerships in the future.

“What is to be seen if this moves along is, are there opportunities for public and private investment in which case it would not be something that would appear on your average taxpayers’ bill in Forsyth County,” she said. “If there is an opportunity for that it, it would likely be in the form of our public facilities or developmental authorities.”

Commissioners voted to revisit the project at its next meeting on May 9.

The Gathering at South Forsyth will feature:

1.2-mile connective trail along the Big Creek Greenway

1.6 M SF of office and retail space

750,000 SF of arena space with a capacity of 18,500 seats

100,000 SF community center

7,500 SF fire station

450 hotel rooms with meeting space

2,400 residential units

A range of family-friendly entertainment, retail and dining experiences

Deck parking

Open community spaces with several water features

The Gathering at South Forsyth development team includes Dovin Ficken LLC, legal counsel; Stafford Sports, the owner’s representative; Nelson, land planning; Greenberg Traurig, legal counsel; JLL, real estate advisors; SCI Architects, arena architects, Kimley-Horn, civil engineering; and Stone Planning, economic impact research.

The vision behind the project is Vernon Krause, founder of Krause Auto Group and long-time Forsyth County resident.

