Frustration, anxiety over potential increase in Georgia Power bills

By Amanda Rose
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Every month I get a shut-off notice, you know, and barely make it,” said Carole Crawford, an Atlanta homeowner.

Crawford dreads her Georgia Power bill, which is $150 to $200 a month for her 400-square-foot home. She can’t afford to pay more if rates go up, but she isn’t surprised the company is pushing for it.

“They’re the big companies that own us basically and sadly we need them,” she said.

Crawford is one of Georgia Power’s 2.7 million customers who could see a higher electricity bill starting this June and for the next three years.

That 12 percent increase will vary.

A family that uses 1,000 kilowatt hours per month could see their bill go up by $15.90 cents each month.

Georgia Power blamed the hike on the high cost of fuel, in this statement:

“At Georgia Power, we understand that energy costs are an important part of every family’s budget. That’s why we work every day to run our business efficiently and keep rates as affordable as possible for customers.

Just as Georgians paid higher prices at the gas pump in 2022, Georgia Power also paid more for the natural gas (on average three times more) and other fuels we used to generate electricity. These increases are solely a result of rising fuel prices—and Georgia Power earns zero profit from these fuel costs.

Based on revised estimates filed with the Georgia PSC on April 24, which reflect more recent natural gas prices, we have reduced the anticipated bill impact for the typical residential customer from a potential high of $23 dollars to approximately $15.90 per month.

A decision is expected by May 16 with any adjustments to rates taking effect June 1, 2023.”

Wan Smith, who works for the non-profit Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund, calls the proposed increase ‘absurd.’

“The average working class Georgian is going to be priced out of electricity,” said Smith.

Smith plans to speak up at the Public Service Commission hearings May 2 and 3.

“Grandmothers, seniors, aunts, uncles are going to have to decide between medicine and the electricity bill,” she said.

