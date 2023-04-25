Fulton County delays decision to give tech giant tax breaks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, Fulton County leaders delayed a decision on whether to award $45 million in tax breaks to QTS, a data center adjacent to the Beltline in northwest Atlanta.

Brandon Beach, State Senator and member of the Fulton County Development Authority, said QTS asked to delay the County’s vote.

Beach said QTS will have 10 to 14 days to answer questions and concerns from city leaders and neighbors who say the tech giant should not receive tax incentives for a project that’s already underway.

Atlanta City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland said these tax incentives do not align with the city’s economic priorities.

“It’s not helping connect Atlantans to middle-wage jobs. It’s not helping to create affordable housing and it’s not helping bring an amenity the community needs like a grocery store or a coffee shop or a small business. And that’s the only time we should be issuing abatements in Atlanta,” said Westmoreland.

Councilmember Westmoreland believes that city, not county, leaders should be the ones issuing abatements.

“If we abate someone’s taxes for a project like this, who’s going to feel it,” Westmoreland asked. “Our legacy residences or renters who are already seeing property taxes and rents go up,” he answered.

Kyle Lamont read off roughly 100 names of people who wrote in to oppose the tax breaks during a public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting.

Just a sampling of the list of people IN OPPOSITION to $45 million in tax breaks to QTS Data Center and it’s development along the Beltline in northwest Atlanta.



Fulton County was set to decide on these tax breaks today. It’s been held 10-14 days. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/eMYPqqF0kd — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) April 25, 2023

QTS has invested approximately $30 million into the community, according to a QTS spokesperson.

The data center expects to contribute nearly $10 million in taxes in the first year following the completion of the project as well as a total of $112 million in new property taxes, per the company spokesperson in an email to Atlanta News First.

Some neighbors challenged the $30 million investment and asked QTS to provide a breakdown of where those dollars were spent.

“It is true. It’s fact not fiction [QTS] have spent 30 million dollars,” said Tom Harrold, attorney at Miller & Martin, who is representing QTS.

“And we’ll give you the invoices, and it benefits the entire area, not just the QTS site,” said Harrold.

QTS provided Atlanta News First with their expanded list of economic benefits of the latest development:

500 to 600 construction jobs and 15 to 20 new permanent jobs.

$10 million in tax in year one after completion.

$62.7 million in sales and use taxes from the purchase of construction materials and equipment.

$112 million in net new property taxes generated — nearly 44 times what would otherwise be collected during the incentive period.

Invest Atlanta, the City’s economic development arm, sent a letter to Fulton County opposing the project’s potential tax incentives.

“We believe that tax incentives should be used to support projects that create meaningful economic benefits such as job opportunities for residents, particularly those who have been historically underserved, and provide meaningful community impact,” wrote Dr. Eloisa Klementich, President & CEO of Invest Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.