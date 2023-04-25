GBI Report: Manuel Teran appeared to have gunshot residue on hands

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Division of Forensic Sciences is shedding light on the shooting that took place on the planned site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center earlier this year.

Test results reveal protester Manuel Teran appeared to have gunshot residue on their hands.

Teran was shot and killed by Georgia State troopers in January.

The report found the presence of particles characteristic of gunshot residue, “supporting the possibility that the individual discharged a firearm.”

“When it’s on your hands, it’s pretty definitive that you’re the one firing the weapon,” says forensic consultant Chris Robinson.

Robinson says while gunshot residue can transfer, the amount of gunshot residue found on Teran’s hands is telling.

The report revealed more than five particles characteristic of GSR.

“When you fire a gun then you get a significant amount on the back of your hands, so the five particles is a critical piece of evidence in this case,” said Robinson.

The state maintains Teran shot first.

Last week, the Dekalb County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report said gunpowder residue was not seen on Teran’s hands.

“The fact that there was no gunshot residue, as much I would love to stand here to say that’s indicative that Manuel did not have a gun or did not fire a gun, that’s just not what the science is,” Manuel Teran’s family attorney Jeff Filipovits said last week.

Robinson says the latest autopsy and the GBI report are not conflicting.

“The medical examiner can only do what they can do,” said Robinson. “They’re looking at the body, they don’t have this specialized equipment, they’re looking at the skin and they don’t see anything with their eyes and that’s why they use the kit and send it off to highly specialized equipment.”

The GBI report says the gunshot residue testing is based on samples from Teran’s hands and examined through advanced technology.

We reached out to Manuel Teran’s family attorney about this new GBI report. We are waiting to hear back.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation officially wrapped up its investigation into this shooting.

It’s now in the hands of the District Attorney of Habersham County

