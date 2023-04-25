Gun, marijuana found in Gwinnett Co. middle school student’s backpack

Dear Trickum Middle School Parents and Guardians,

I know that a priority we all share is the safety and security of students and staff at Trickum Middle School. For some time now, we have encouraged students, staff, and community members to “see something, say something” regarding things that concerns them. Working together, we can prevent problems before they happen.

A potential problem was discovered this morning because one of our staff members expressed concerns that a student may have marijuana in their bookbag at school. In accordance with our safety and security protocols, school administrators immediately located the student and escorted them to a secure location for questioning. After questioning and in accordance with safety and security protocols, school administrators searched the student’s bookbag and found marijuana, as well as an unloaded handgun. At that time, school police were notified.

In accordance with safety and security protocols, bringing drugs, guns, or other weapons to school is not tolerated. It is not only a violation of our student disciplinary code; it is against the law. Rest assured, the student involved will face school disciplinary consequences and criminal charges.

I understand hearing about this may be unsettling, but I want to reassure you Gwinnett County Public Schools and Trickum Middle School take the safety and security of our students seriously. The safety of our entire school community is our number one priority.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff member who came forward and reported their concerns to the administration. This allowed administrators and school police to investigate quickly and avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

We all have a role to play in ensuring our school remains a safe place. I encourage our students, staff, and school community to continue coming to us when they have information or concerns about safety. Just to remind you, we have a confidential school safety tip line to help keep our schools safe. You may text or call 770-822-6513 to report any safety concerns or issues.

As always, I thank you for your continued support.