Gun, marijuana found in Gwinnett Co. middle school student’s backpack

Trickum middle school officials: Rest assured, the student involved will face school disciplinary consequences and criminal charges.’
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials at a middle school in Gwinnett County have released a statement regarding an investigation after a student was found in possession of a gun and illegal drugs.

“A potential problem was discovered this morning because one of our staff members expressed concerns that a student may have marijuana in their bookbag at school,” said Trickum Middle School Principal Ryan Queen. “In accordance with our safety and security protocols, school administrators immediately located the student and escorted them to a secure location for questioning. After questioning and in accordance with safety and security protocols, school adminisconcerntrators searched the student’s bookbag and found marijuana, as well as an unloaded handgun. At that time, school police were notified.”

