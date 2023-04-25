Gwinnett County police looking for alleged wallet thief

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are looking for a person who went into someone’s car and stole their wallet at a QT Gas Station.

Police say that on April 18 a person entered into the passenger side of a car and stole the victim’s wallet which had two bank cards in it. The alleged theft happened at QT on Buford Drive near the I-85 exit.

The person then went to a local American Deli on Braselton Hwy and used the victim’s credit card said police.

The police describe the person as a black male with a slim build, they were wearing a white hoodie with black and blue gym shorts.

Gwinnett County Police Department detectives are requesting anyone with information on the identity of the person to contact 678-442-5653.

