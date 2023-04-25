Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gwinnett County police looking for alleged wallet thief

alleged wallet thief in Gwinnett County
alleged wallet thief in Gwinnett County(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are looking for a person who went into someone’s car and stole their wallet at a QT Gas Station.

Police say that on April 18 a person entered into the passenger side of a car and stole the victim’s wallet which had two bank cards in it. The alleged theft happened at QT on Buford Drive near the I-85 exit.

The person then went to a local American Deli on Braselton Hwy and used the victim’s credit card said police.

The police describe the person as a black male with a slim build, they were wearing a white hoodie with black and blue gym shorts.

Gwinnett County Police Department detectives are requesting anyone with information on the identity of the person to contact 678-442-5653.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Fatal crash shuts down a portion of Jonesboro Road in South Fulton
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Anchor Don Lemon says he is fired from CNN

Latest News

Atlanta police found drugs, guns, $36K in cash during a traffic stop
Atlanta police found drugs, guns, $36K in cash during a traffic stop
Clayton County drug bust
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Fulton DA Fani Willis to announce any Donald Trump indictments this summer
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
GBI: Protester fatally shot by troopers did have gunshot residue on his hands