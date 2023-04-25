Positively Georgia
Male shot, injured while sitting in a car in Lithonia

Police sirens generic photo
Police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a male was shot while sitting in his car in Lithonia on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Panola Road around 4:47 p.m. after reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a male “in his 20s” with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital. The identity of the shooting victim and the current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

According to investigators, a male “had just left a gas station in the area of Panola Road and Redan Road when his vehicle was shot multiple times” by another vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

