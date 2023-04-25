National Guard using ‘geofencing’ around area schools to recruit new members

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia National Guard is trying a new tactic to boost recruitment: geofencing.

It’s long been used by private companies and marketers to advertise but using it as a method for military recruitment is a new tool in the belt of service branches that are seeing diminished enlistment numbers.

According to Pentagon data, 71 percent of Americans between the ages of 17 and 24 are not physically or mentally fit for military service. It’s made recruitment a nightmare for the armed services and auxiliary forces.

But after the Georgia National Guard awarded New Jersey-based tech company Park Circle Technologies a contract at the end of March, military-aged students will soon begin seeing targeted advertisements on their social media apps in an effort to get more attention and enlistments.

The contract states that the ad’s “primary objective is to reach the core targets of various segments of 17-to-24-year-olds in Georgia high schools and colleges, with the intent of generating qualified leads of potential applicants for enlistment.”

They will automatically ping the ads to phones within a one-mile radius of 67 Atlanta-area high schools.

But geofencing often can’t tell the age of a phone user, and that has some parents and groups concerned.

“Because the one-mile geofencing perimeter also include access to middle schoolers and elementary schoolers,” said Ben Lynde, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Lynde said he had initial concerns that the advertisements could be butting parents out from important decisions kids make in enlisting.

“I think that it’s a great thing for somebody to join the Guard, and I think many people also have that opinion,” he said. “I’m sure there’s a whole swathe of parents that that might be the worst news that their child can deliver. And so I think it’s important that parents have access to the information of what is being pushed out to their children.”

The Georgia National Guard told Atlanta News First on Tuesday that the ads are simply an effort to gain more awareness and support for the service, and that no one under the age of 18 can enlist without parental consent.

They also noted geofencing marketing is “no different than what civilian organizations use in their marketing.”

“It has to be fundamentally different because it’s something that both the international community and federal law has set some pretty specific guidelines on what is acceptable,” said Lynde.

He says the military is entitled by law to receive phone numbers of students from their schools, but geofencing is a new and largely unexplored way to recruit for military service.

“You’ve got to be careful,” said Angie Boy, a program director with the Stephanie Blank Center for Safe and Healthy Children. “Kids aren’t always as conscious of oversharing or protecting their data. So that’s why parents really need to have conversations.”

Boy recommends checking your kids’ phone settings, especially their location settings. They can be found in the general settings app on a phone’s homepage, and can often vary depending on each app’s settings. Boy recommends turning location settings off on your child’s social media apps to avoid targeted ads and easy access for hackers.

“No protection that you put in place legally is going to be stronger than parental involvement in their child’s technology use,” she said.

The National Guard has already stated it won’t be hanging on to any information through the geofencing process, but Park Circle Technologies could not be reached for comment Tuesday to find out if that was also the case on their end.

The contract agreement notes that the work they’re doing for the Georgia National Guard is worth $470,783.

