Police search for missing 16-year-old girl in Clayton County

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

The Clayton County Police Department says Deousha Anderson was last seen on April 24 at 7:40 p.m. on the 5700 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale. They say she left the location on foot.

Anderson has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses. She is described as a 16-year-old Black female with black hair, brown eyes, 5′05″ in height, and weighs 220 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink Looney Tunes shirt, gray jogging pants, and a floral head scarf.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deousha Anderson is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

