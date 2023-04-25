Rapper 6lack to play State Farm Arena Nov. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper 6lacj will end his Since I Have A Lover North America tour with a date at State Farm Arena Nov. 24.

6lack, who moved to Atlanta at age 5 and got his start here, released his third studio album Since I Have A Lover March 24. His previous albums have gone platinum and he has multiple platinum-certified singles. His highest-charting effort was his 2021 collaboration with Lil Tjay “Calling My Phone,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Artist pre-sale will begin Apr. 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Apr. 28 at 10 a.m. They can be found here.

