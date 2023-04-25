Positively Georgia
Rapper 6lack to play State Farm Arena Nov. 24

6lack performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta....
6lack performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper 6lacj will end his Since I Have A Lover North America tour with a date at State Farm Arena Nov. 24.

6lack, who moved to Atlanta at age 5 and got his start here, released his third studio album Since I Have A Lover March 24. His previous albums have gone platinum and he has multiple platinum-certified singles. His highest-charting effort was his 2021 collaboration with Lil Tjay “Calling My Phone,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Artist pre-sale will begin Apr. 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Apr. 28 at 10 a.m. They can be found here.

