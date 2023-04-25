Positively Georgia
Shooting under investigation in northeast Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of the 800 block of Willoughby Way after reports of a shooting.

Atlanta News First crews observed police investigating the area. Crime scene tape was put up as officials investigated.

Police investigating northeast Atlanta shooting
Police investigating northeast Atlanta shooting
Police investigating northeast Atlanta shooting
It is unknown at this time if any injuries were reported. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

