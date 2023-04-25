Shooting under investigation in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of the 800 block of Willoughby Way after reports of a shooting.

Atlanta News First crews observed police investigating the area. Crime scene tape was put up as officials investigated.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries were reported. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

