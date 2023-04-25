Smyrna to hold 2023 ‘Spring Jonquil Festival’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Smyrna will hold a free, family-friendly festival highlighting the arts, culture, cuisine, music, and outdoor activities on April 29-30.

According to the city’s website, the “Spring Jonquil Festival” will feature 150 arts and crafts booths, 12 food booths, an entertainment stage, and a variety of children’s activities.

The festival will be held on April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and April 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There is no charge to attend and all ages are welcome.

