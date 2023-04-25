Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.
Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.(KGO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said.

A 23-year-old Bay Area man was killed in the shooting late Sunday in North Beach, the San Francisco Police Department said Monday in a statement. Also known as “Little Italy,” the neighborhood is dotted with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said. (KGO)

Two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, a 22-year-old man from Alameda County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County were wounded and taken to a hospital, police said. Their wounds were all said not to be life-threatening.

There were no immediate arrests.

Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and not random, but they did not give further details and the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Cartersville
Woman accused of stealing oxtails, racks of ribs from store in Cartersville
Sandy Springs crash
Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs
Dr. Charles Stanley
Public repose underway for late Atlanta Baptist pastor Dr. Charles Stanley

Latest News

Officer involved shooting under investigation in Douglas County
Man killed after charging towards deputies with a knife in Douglas Co.
Family members of a missing Connecticut woman have traveled to Japan to lead the search for her.
Woman missing after traveling to Japan for a hiking trip, family says
A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and...
One killed, at least four hurt after shooting in North Beach
Family members of a missing Connecticut woman have traveled to Japan to lead the search for her.
Woman missing after traveling to Japan for a hiking trip, family says