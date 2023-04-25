Positively Georgia
Taylor Swift merchandise available for fans prior to Atlanta concert

ARCHIVO - La cantante Taylor Swift actúa en el estadio de Wembley, Londres, 22 de junio de...
ARCHIVO - La cantante Taylor Swift actúa en el estadio de Wembley, Londres, 22 de junio de 2018. Taylor Swift fue la segunda artista más escuchada a nivel global de Spotify en 2022. (Foto de Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, archivo)(Joel C Ryan | Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Excited fans waiting to see Taylor Swift perform at an upcoming “The Eras Tour” concert in Atlanta are in for a treat.

Mercedes Benz-Stadium officials announced that fans can purchase Taylor Swift merchandise outside Mercedes Benz-Stadium from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at International Plaza on Thursday.

Taylor Swift’s three-night concert is scheduled to start on Friday evening.

Fans will not be allowed on the site before 6 a.m. to purchase merchandise, officials said.

In November, fans were disappointed by issues related to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”. Ticketmaster announced tickets were canceled in November, causing an uproar among fans.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar wrote a letter to Ticketmaster’s CEO saying she has serious concerns about the lack of competition in the ticketing industry and what the company is doing to provide the best service.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office previously told Atlanta News First in situations such as this, consumers are encouraged to contact the ticket broker agency.

