Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was arrested in Clayton County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a laundry list of drugs.
On April 24, the Elite Blackhawk unit with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was conducting speed enforcement in the area of I-75 South and Jonesboro Road when a black BMW was clocked speeding.
According to deputies, officers stopped the driver and noticed a female who is identified as Amy Lynn Bauman with an open bottle of Heineken between her legs.
A search of her vehicle revealed a handgun and the following amount of illegal substances:
107.8 grams of methamphetamine
5 grams of Cocaine
26.9 grams of marijuana
77 grams of mushrooms
23.5 grams of schedule 2 pills
THC
Pipes with methamphetamine inside
“It is unclear if Amy Lyn had noticed she had entered Clayton County, or if she was in a hurry to leave Clayton County. However, what is clear is that she has now found a parking spot in the Clayton County Jail,” a release stated.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.