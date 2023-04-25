Positively Georgia
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County

Clayton County drug bust
Clayton County drug bust(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was arrested in Clayton County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a laundry list of drugs.

On April 24, the Elite Blackhawk unit with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was conducting speed enforcement in the area of I-75 South and Jonesboro Road when a black BMW was clocked speeding.

According to deputies, officers stopped the driver and noticed a female who is identified as Amy Lynn Bauman with an open bottle of Heineken between her legs.  

A search of her vehicle revealed a handgun and the following amount of illegal substances:

107.8 grams of methamphetamine

5 grams of Cocaine

26.9 grams of marijuana

77 grams of mushrooms

23.5 grams of schedule 2 pills

THC

Pipes with methamphetamine inside

“It is unclear if Amy Lyn had noticed she had entered Clayton County, or if she was in a hurry to leave Clayton County. However, what is clear is that she has now found a parking spot in the Clayton County Jail,” a release stated.

