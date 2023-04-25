Utopian Academy for the Arts plans to open campus near movie studio

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Georgia’s first arts-based charter school network, Utopian Academy for the Arts in Clayton County was named Georgia Charter School of the Year by the Coca-Cola Foundation.

The network also received state approval to open a new campus by Trilith Studios, a film and TV enterprise.

The school’s goal is to give its students a path into the movie industry.

“Ready to work is a great way to describe what we do here,” Pamela Dingle, executive director, said. “As a matter of fact, we have industry artists that serve as teachers, in addition to those that collaborate with us.”

The K-12 school successfully created industry partnerships in film, TV, and entertainment, according to Dingle.

“We’re not just into they’re cute, they’re kids and everyone is going to dress up and clap,” Tonia Jackson, an acting teacher, and actress, said. “No, I want them to have the experience of being a professional artist.”

Currently, the film industry brings in $4 billion dollars a year to Georgia’s economy, according to Georgia.org.

The goal for many students at Utopian is to become a part of that.

“To be able to be developed to become a part of the future workforce,” Dingle said. “Georgia is doing a great job of reinventing itself in that area and we are doing a great job of building a pipeline to help build that workforce.”

