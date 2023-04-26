24-year-old man injured after ‘dispute’ led to stabbing in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old man was rushed to a hospital after a “dispute with a known male” led to him being stabbed in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at the 1600 block of Westhaven Drive around 4:26 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the man who had “multiple stab wounds.” He was rushed to an area hospital, officials said.

Investigators told Atlanta News First that the stabbing stemmed from

The identity of the victim and the current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

