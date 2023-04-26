Positively Georgia
37 displaced after fire at Peachtree Corners townhomes

A fire at The Fields at Peachtree Corners Apartments
A fire at The Fields at Peachtree Corners Apartments(Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at an apartment complex in Peachtree Corners has displaced 37 residents.

Fire crews responded to The Fields at Peachtree Corners Apartments on Hillandale Drive NW just after 11:30 a.m. and fought a fire in a two-family, multifamily townhome. Crews on scene used handlines and ladder trucks to fight the fire. The firewalls between townhomes prevented the fire from spreading to other townhomes.

No injuries were reported. A dog was rescued from the fire and reunited with their owner.

The cause of the fire is reportedly linked to plumbing work being done inside the building.

