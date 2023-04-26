37 displaced after fire at Peachtree Corners townhomes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at an apartment complex in Peachtree Corners has displaced 37 residents.

Fire crews responded to The Fields at Peachtree Corners Apartments on Hillandale Drive NW just after 11:30 a.m. and fought a fire in a two-family, multifamily townhome. Crews on scene used handlines and ladder trucks to fight the fire. The firewalls between townhomes prevented the fire from spreading to other townhomes.

No injuries were reported. A dog was rescued from the fire and reunited with their owner.

The cause of the fire is reportedly linked to plumbing work being done inside the building.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.