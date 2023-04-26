Positively Georgia
4 men charges after fight at Covington Park and Ride goes ‘viral’

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people were arrested and face charges after police officials said a viral video shows they were involved in a fight at a Park and Ride in Covington on April 21.

Police officials told Atlanta News First the fight happened at the Park and Ride on Highway 278 and Turner Lake Road and has “since been circulated on social media.”

Officials said Jason Redding, 18, James Edge 19, and John Rodriguez each face simple battery charges. Joseph Thompson, 18, faces terroristic threats and disorderly conduct charges.

Officials released a statement about the fight saying:

The incident remains under investigation.

