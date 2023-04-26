4 men charges after fight at Covington Park and Ride goes ‘viral’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people were arrested and face charges after police officials said a viral video shows they were involved in a fight at a Park and Ride in Covington on April 21.

Police officials told Atlanta News First the fight happened at the Park and Ride on Highway 278 and Turner Lake Road and has “since been circulated on social media.”

Officials said Jason Redding, 18, James Edge 19, and John Rodriguez each face simple battery charges. Joseph Thompson, 18, faces terroristic threats and disorderly conduct charges.

Officials released a statement about the fight saying:

At the time of this occurrence, the Covington Police Department had not been contacted or made aware of this incident; there was no 9-1-1 call for service in reference to the fight that occurred at the Park and Ride. Later in the evening, Thompson flagged down a Covington Police Officer on Covington Square and made a complaint in reference to a person with a gun with no mention of the fight. When the video was posted and began circulating on Sunday, many concerned citizens reached out to our department and brought the video to our attention, which generated an investigation. On Sunday, April 23, Covington Police Officers came in contact with Joseph Thompson, who is seen in the video, in reference to a separate incident. Thompson had no visible signs of physical injury from the incident Friday evening. On Monday, April 24, detectives began investigating those involved in the incident at the Park and Ride. Prior to the video, it was determined Joseph Thompson had been making threats towards other individuals at the Park and Ride and had instigated the altercation.

The incident remains under investigation.

