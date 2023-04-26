7-story mixed-use development proposed for Little Five Points

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some neighbors in Little Five Points say they have concerns about the size and look of a proposed mixed-use development on Moreland Avenue.

They say they love this area because it’s so unique and hope to preserve the feel of the neighborhood that is unlike any other in the city.

Long-time Little Five Points business owner Andre Rivers says he welcomes more foot traffic coming to one of Atlanta’s historic and more recognizable neighborhoods.

He says plans for mixed-use development just down the street could bring in extra business, but he has some reservations.

“My initial thoughts are that it’s really big, it’s really, really big,” said Rivers.

The proposal is for a seven-story building with about 200 units and front street retail space built on what is currently a large surface parking lot next to Hattie B’s.

“When we have events and stuff like that, where are we going to park at?” one neighbor asked.

Public parking is a concern Atlanta News First asked the developers of the project about.

“You have connectivity to the bike lane, to Freedom Park trail to the Beltline to buses to MARTA,” said Project Developer, Thad Sheely. “We think this is exactly the kind of area you can have maybe not be carless but less cars in order to make sure that it works.”

Neighbors say they welcome new development in Little Five Points but want the design to look like the neighborhood they know and love.

“It’s cool, it will bring something brand new to the spot, but I don’t want the whole area to be changed,” one resident told Atlanta News First.

“We want to be good neighbors in every way shape and form and part of that is engaging now, really at this first stage of the process,” said Sheely.

The developers say the renderings they released are early, rough drafts.

They say their plan is to continue engaging with the community through the design process to find a look that fits.

“The design and facade, how we can really make sure it fits into Moreland Ave and little Five,” said Sheely.

On Wednesday the public got to hear more about the project during a Special Administrative Permit (SAP) public hearing with the City’s Planning Department.

Developers say they hope to break ground on the project by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.