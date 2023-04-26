Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

7-story mixed-use development proposed for Little Five Points

The proposal is for a seven-story building with about 200 units.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some neighbors in Little Five Points say they have concerns about the size and look of a proposed mixed-use development on Moreland Avenue.

They say they love this area because it’s so unique and hope to preserve the feel of the neighborhood that is unlike any other in the city.

Long-time Little Five Points business owner Andre Rivers says he welcomes more foot traffic coming to one of Atlanta’s historic and more recognizable neighborhoods.

He says plans for mixed-use development just down the street could bring in extra business, but he has some reservations.

“My initial thoughts are that it’s really big, it’s really, really big,” said Rivers.

The proposal is for a seven-story building with about 200 units and front street retail space built on what is currently a large surface parking lot next to Hattie B’s.

“When we have events and stuff like that, where are we going to park at?” one neighbor asked.

Public parking is a concern Atlanta News First asked the developers of the project about.

“You have connectivity to the bike lane, to Freedom Park trail to the Beltline to buses to MARTA,” said Project Developer, Thad Sheely. “We think this is exactly the kind of area you can have maybe not be carless but less cars in order to make sure that it works.”

Neighbors say they welcome new development in Little Five Points but want the design to look like the neighborhood they know and love.

“It’s cool, it will bring something brand new to the spot, but I don’t want the whole area to be changed,” one resident told Atlanta News First.

“We want to be good neighbors in every way shape and form and part of that is engaging now, really at this first stage of the process,” said Sheely.

The developers say the renderings they released are early, rough drafts.

They say their plan is to continue engaging with the community through the design process to find a look that fits.

“The design and facade, how we can really make sure it fits into Moreland Ave and little Five,” said Sheely.

On Wednesday the public got to hear more about the project during a Special Administrative Permit (SAP) public hearing with the City’s Planning Department.

Developers say they hope to break ground on the project by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Citizens Market in Buckhead
Buckhead’s brand new food hall opening on April 27
Clayton County drug bust (CCSO)
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Clayton County
Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
DeKalb
Homeowner shoots 16-year-old for allegedly breaking into car, police say
The scene of a triple shooting on Oak Park Lane in DeKalb County.
3 people shot overnight at condominium complex in DeKalb County

Latest News

DeKalb County leaders
Leaders strike tone of unity in State of DeKalb address in Atlanta
Peachtree Corners introduces life-saving tech for cyclists and drivers
A generic photo of a Cessna C177.
At least one killed in plane crash near Watkinsville
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Atlanta beer brewery Wild Leap to host Taylor Swift-themed tailgate
police sirens generic photo
Officials: ‘Road rage incident’ led to shooting in Conyers