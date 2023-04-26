Positively Georgia
Amazon axes Halo fitness devices in cost-cutting move

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon told customers...
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon told customers Wednesday, April 26, 2023, that the company is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership. It's the latest cost-cutting move by the tech giant. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) – Amazon is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership as the tech giant continues to cut costs.

The company told customers on Wednesday that it will issue refunds to anyone who purchased Amazon Halo devices in the past year. Refunds will also be issued to customers who have unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees.

Amazon introduced its Halo line in 2020 with the launch of a fitness-tracking wristband that worked alongside a subscription service and smartphone app. Since then, it has expanded the line to offer more wearables and a bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns.

“While we are proud of what we built, we recently made the difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023,” the company said in a blog post.

Halo is the latest unit to get axed by Amazon as it works to reduce costs amid worries about the wider economic environment and sluggish online sales. Among other cuts, the company has shuttered its hybrid virtual, in-home care service Amazon Care, the video calling device Amazon Glow and scaled back its Scout delivery program in recent months.

Amazon said the Halo devices and app will no longer work after August 1. Users can download or delete their Halo health data, it said.

The company declined to share how many employees would be impacted. On Wednesday, it said it notified those affected in the U.S. and Canada, and it’s working to notify employees in other regions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

