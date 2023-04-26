Atlanta beer brewery Wild Leap to host Taylor Swift-themed tailgate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Wild Leap beer brewery in Atlanta is set to host a Taylor Swift-themed tailgate for fans excited to see her upcoming three-night concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, officials announced to Atlanta News First.
Officials said Wild Leap is partnering with Le Petite Fete on all three nights at its new Atlanta-based taproom located just a six-minute walk to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
According to officials, “drop everything now” for the ultimate Eras Tour “Tay-Gate,” featuring a dance party, a DJ playing all things Taylor, themed photo areas, a costume contest, themed cocktails, bracelet trading, and more.”
The tailgate is from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on April 28 - April 30, officials add. Tickets are available at the door or by clicking the link here.
The Hawks’ win in Game 5 over the Boston Celtics to force a Game 6 back in Atlanta could cause a traffic nightmare in downtown Atlanta this weekend. The Georgia Department of Transportation expects traffic in Atlanta Friday to be “Nasty”.
RELATED: Taylor Swift fans urged to use MARTA to concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Be prepared for increased traffic around the venues. Both the GWCC-CNN Center and Vine City MARTA stops are within walking distance of the venues, and MARTA officials plan to increase service to handle the expected ridership.
Atlanta police officials released a statement reminding anyone in the area about an increase in traffic as GDOT officials anticipate about 100,000 people in downtown Atlanta on Friday.
For fans wanting to watch Game 6 of the Hawks and Celtics series, officials said limited tickets remain at Ticketmaster.com.
For more information on GDOT and real-time travel information, click here.
