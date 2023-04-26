Atlanta beer brewery Wild Leap to host Taylor Swift-themed tailgate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Wild Leap beer brewery in Atlanta is set to host a Taylor Swift-themed tailgate for fans excited to see her upcoming three-night concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, officials announced to Atlanta News First.

Officials said Wild Leap is partnering with Le Petite Fete on all three nights at its new Atlanta-based taproom located just a six-minute walk to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

According to officials, “drop everything now” for the ultimate Eras Tour “Tay-Gate,” featuring a dance party, a DJ playing all things Taylor, themed photo areas, a costume contest, themed cocktails, bracelet trading, and more.”

The tailgate is from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on April 28 - April 30, officials add. Tickets are available at the door or by clicking the link here.

The Hawks’ win in Game 5 over the Boston Celtics to force a Game 6 back in Atlanta could cause a traffic nightmare in downtown Atlanta this weekend. The Georgia Department of Transportation expects traffic in Atlanta Friday to be “Nasty”.

Be prepared for increased traffic around the venues. Both the GWCC-CNN Center and Vine City MARTA stops are within walking distance of the venues, and MARTA officials plan to increase service to handle the expected ridership.

Atlanta police officials released a statement reminding anyone in the area about an increase in traffic as GDOT officials anticipate about 100,000 people in downtown Atlanta on Friday.

We are no stranger to large events being held at venues throughout our city and we are prepared for a busy weekend. Anyone visiting our city is asked to plan ahead, anticipate heavy traffic and consider utilizing alternative modes of transportation such as MARTA or rideshare companies. Be mindful of the clean car campaign and ensure you do not leave firearms or valuables locked in your unattended vehicle. If you feel you cannot avoid doing so, we encourage you to utilize a vehicle safe, easily purchased at most sporting goods stores, to help keep your valuables safe and to help keep your firearm from falling into the hands of a criminal. If you observe anything suspicious, please report that to police by calling 911 or by using our non-emergency number of 404-658-6666. If you see something, say something.

For fans wanting to watch Game 6 of the Hawks and Celtics series, officials said limited tickets remain at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information on GDOT and real-time travel information, click here.

