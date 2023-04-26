Atlanta City Councilmembers address residents’ complaints about stalled CSX trains

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Concerns and complaints about stalled CSX trains in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood were discussed Wednesday during an Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee meeting.

Councilmember Keisha Waites introduced a resolution to address neighbors’ concerns.

People who live in the Hunter Hills community said it’s a quality of life and safety issue. They said they’ve documented more than a dozen instances in which trains have been stopped on the tracks blocking the road and preventing people from getting into and out of their neighborhood. They said the blockages have been as long as five, ten and 30 hours.

Residents said they are demanding accountability from CSX and want to see fines issued for blocking roads with the money going back into the impacted community.

In a news release issued before Wednesday’s meeting, Councilmember Waites said, “This matter should not require anything more than a phone call to correct, but because of a lack of consideration and respect for our citizens, we have no choice but to take legislative action to protect the lives of our citizens. I am introducing a bill to address corporate bullying and manipulation.”

The committee discussed the issue and ending up putting it on hold to allow for time to pursue discussions with CSX. It meets again in two weeks.

CSX previously issued the following statement when State Rep. Mesha Mainor (D-56) also addressed the issue:

“We are aware of the challenges that exist in Hunter Hills and understand our responsibility to be good stewards of the communities through which we operate. CSX is committed to working with Rep. Mainor and we will continue to explore ways to keep lengthy crossing blockages from occurring while maintaining safe and efficient operations.”

