Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary

People of interest in a burglary
People of interest in a burglary(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a burglary Apr. 14.

Two people reportedly broke into a home between 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. by breaking a window and cutting the home’s power. They then stole various pieces of jewelry and a shotgun before leaving.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

